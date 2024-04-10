Finance fraud: Probe sought against BJP candidate T Devanathan

CHENNAI: The CPI has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu seeking decisive action against the BJP’s candidate for Sivaganga constituency T Devanathan for his alleged connection with the swindling of money from Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Ltd. Devanathan serves as the chairman and managing director of this company.

In a representation submitted by CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, the party said that the finance company is reportedly refusing to pay interest accrued on deposits and also refusing to close and pay the proceeds of deposits. He further cited media reports that stated around 150 cheques issued by the finance company have been dishonoured for want of funds.

He further highlighted that more than 5,000 people, mostly government employees and retired people have deposited Rs 535 crores in the firm. Adding that T Devanathan is seen sharing the dias with Prime Minister Modi and standing close to him, the left leader underscored the fear and suspicions among depositors that Devanathan may exploit his political connections to evade accountability for his alleged involvement in the fraud. Mutharasan urged the ECI to launch a thorough investigation into the matter and take appropriate actions against the BJP candidate.