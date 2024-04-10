Five including four family members killed in road accident near Madurai's Thirumangalam

MADURAI: Five persons including four family members were killed in a road accident after their car fatally hit a two-wheeler rider, which then rammed with the centre median before toppling, in Sivarakottai national highway near Thirumangalam on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the car driven by Mani from Villapuram was on his way back to Madurai along with his wife Nagajothi, his 8-year-old twin daughters, his parents Kanagavel and Krishnaveni.

Mani tried to avoid hitting a two-wheeler rider, G Pandi (53) of Karuvelampatti, who was moving before the vehicle on the same route. However, Mani lost control of the vehicle and hit the rider at the centre median before the car was thrown and toppled onto the service road.