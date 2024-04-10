Five of family die as car rams bus

TIRUPPUR: Five people including a three-month-old baby died after the car they were travelling in collided with a government bus at Olapalayam near Vellakovil on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as K Chandrasekaran (60), his wife Chitra (57), son Elavarsan (27), daughter in-law Arivithra (30), and grand child three-month-old Saksi.

According to police, Chandrasekaran, a resident of Nellikovundan Pudur and a textile processing unit owner was returning home after celebrating his 60th birthday at Thirukkadaiyur temple. While they were travelling along Kovai-Tiruchy Road near Olapalayam, the car collided with a government bus going towards Tiruchy at around 1 am and all five of them died on the spot.

Chandrasekaran’s elder son Sasidharan (35) escaped with minor injuries and is being treated at Kangeyam Government Hospital. Bodies of the victims were sent to Tiruppur Medical College hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered at Vellakoil police station and investigations are on. Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus and the car were travelling at high speed and as both the vehicles were in the centre of the road, the drivers lost control and collided.