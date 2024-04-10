I-T, flying squad search BJP leader’s home in Salem

SALEM: Officials from the Income Tax Department and a election flying squad conducted searches at the house of BJP district president Suresh Babu at Kuraguchavadi on Tuesday evening. Sources said the searches were held allegedly based on a tip-off that huge sum of money was in the house. However, no cash or materials was seized during the search.

Tension prevailed in the area when Suramangalam assistant commissioner of police K Nizhavalagan said he wanted to conduct another search in the house after the officials left.

Babu questioned him about the need for a second search and whether he had a warrant. This triggered a argument between police and Babu’s supporters who gathered in front of the house. Police left the place as the crowd got bigger.

“The insistence by police to conduct another raid was unjustified and unlawful. Such actions might be influenced by the DMK government, insinuating political motives behind the continued scrutiny.” Suresh Babu said.

Assistant commissioner of police K Nizhavalagan told TNIE that police have powers to search for gift items.