Jaffer Sadiq and Ameer targeted because they are Muslims: Seeman

ERODE: Jaffer Sadiq and film director Ameer are being targeted by the central investigation agencies because they are Muslims, said Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman in Erode on Tuesday.

Speaking in a public meeting, Seeman said, “Jaffer Sadiq was been arrested under the charge of smuggling drugs. But recently, drugs worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore was seized at a port in Gujarat. But no one knows what action was taken in the matter. Will the BJP leaders answer this?. Jaffer Sadiq and film director Ameer are being targeted by the central investigation agencies because they are Muslims.”

Further, he said, “North Indians have come to work in the construction and agriculture sector in Tamil Nadu because locals left the sectors. If we come to power, we will survey the unemployed and provide them with skill training and employment. We will send the migrant workers back.”

He added “We have no problem with north Indians coming to Tamil Nadu and working here. But the problem is to give them ration cards and voter ID with TN address. Because this will lead to an environment where they decide the politics of the state. Tamil Nadu will become another Hindi speaking state.”

Moreover, “In TN, BJP will support north Indians because they are their voters. They are the crowd that gathers when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits. BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan won in Coimbatore South because of north Indian people’s vote,” he said.

Seeman campaigned in Anthiyur, Bhavani and Perundurai of Erode district.