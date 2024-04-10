Madurai sizzles at 41oC, experts advise caution

MADURAI : Temperatures soared over 41ºC in Madurai city on Tuesday as heat pockets prevailing over the district increased mercury levels by nearly 4.9ºC over the normal temperature. Many roads wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors to escape from the unbearable heat.

Over the past few days, temperatures have been rising across the state and heat wave conditions have pushed mercury levels to above-normal levels.

According to the meteorology department’s reports, heat wave conditions prevailed over Madurai city, Karur and other areas of interior Tamil Nadu. Notably, eight districts including Madurai saw temperatures above 40ºC.

On Tuesday, Madurai city burned at 41.2ºC, while the temperature near the airport was 39.6ºC. Doctors advised people, particularly senior citizens and children, to avoid going out in the afternoon as they could face heat-related health issues. They also advised people to stay hydrated to prevent heat strokes and dehydration.

"Usually, such high temperatures are witnessed during the later parts of May, but this year, the extreme heat is being experienced in April. We are worried about the heat during the intense summer. It is already proving to be difficult to commute during the afternoon these days,” said Muthumari, an auto driver.