MGR’s shadow who aided makkal thilagam to move from reel politics to real politics

CHENNAI: It would not be an exaggeration to say that RM Veerappan, as MGR’s manager, was witness to and closely aided the leader’s emergence as a political leader from the big screen. MGR’s first electoral victory as a DMK candidate in 1967 had imprints of Veerapan’ strategy.

After MGR sustained a gunshot injury ahead of the election, he arranged for the makkal thilagam’s picture from hospital with a bandage around his neck to be spread across Tamil Nadu to garner sympathy.

Born in Vallathirakottai in Pudukkottai district on September 9, 1926, Veerapan, or RMV as he was popularly called later, discontinued his studies as he was smitten by theatre and joined the drama troupe of TKS Brothers. Later, he came into contact with Periyar EV Ramasamy in 1945 and became his assistant.

It was during this period that he came in touch with stalwarts like Anna, Karunanidhi and MGR. His close ties with MGR lasted till the latter’s death in 1987.

When MGR launched his political party in 1972 and the elections it faced subsequently, Veerappan played a key role in charting the party’s victories. Senior journalist Durai Karuna recalled Veerappan’s role in AIADMK’s victory in the 1984 Assembly election when party founder MGR was undergoing treatment at Brooklyn Hospital in the US. Opposition parties had raised questions and suspicions about his ill-health. He effectively countered them by widely releasing videotapes showing MGR talking to others at the hospital.