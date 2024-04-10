Past requests unheeded, but Perambalur potters turn again to candidates to save livelihood

PERAMBALUR: The upcoming Lok Sabha election is yet another election for the 400-odd potter families in the district as they complain of requests placed with past candidates for “saving” their livelihood having fallen on deaf ears. They, however, cling on to hope and continue to submit their representations with the candidates currently campaigning in the district for the April 19 election.

S Pichai, a potter from Palayam which alone has around 150 families from the community, said the convenience of modern appliances and items, and waning interest among the youth, have reduced the potter population to around 500 in the district.

Mentioning an experience spanning over 60 years in the trade Pichai said, “Earlier we used to earn up to Rs 30,000 a month. But now sales have declined, and our savings are only from the festival season. We do not earn enough to even make our children study.” As a result many have turned to other professions like masonry, he added.

While mentioning representations on behalf of the potter community, including those seeking easier clay availability and financial assistance during rainy season, having been submitted with candidates who came campaigning during the past elections, Pichai said none was acted upon.