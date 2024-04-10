Police remove posters criticising Palaniswami and Annamalai

COIMBATORE : Coimbatore police removed posters that said AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP leader K Annamalai were having an indirect alliance from many places across the district.

The posters featured caricatures of the two leaders trying to negotiate a secret deal for alliance. “Kudos to them for their attempt to divert AIADMK’s votes to BJP by pretending to break the alliance between them for the election,” the caption read.

The poster did not have details of printer or on whose behalf it was printed, The posters were found at many places in the assembly segments of Coimbatore North, Kavundampalayam and Sulur. Following an alert, police personnel and local body workers the staff removed them.

The DMK, AIADMK and BJP are contesting in separate alliances, In Coimbatore, BJP state president K Annamalai is contesting against DMK’s Rajkumar and AIADMK’s Ramachandran. While the candidates are busy in their campaigns, BJP and AIADMK are taking turns accusing each other of forming an indirect alliance with DMK.

“Since Model Code of Conduct is in force, posters, banners, and graffiti related to the political parties were removed. We are investigating who had stuck the posters”, a police officer said.