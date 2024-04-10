Poll vault: Omnipresent Congress ‘hand’

Omnipresent Congress ‘hand’

While no other symbol is allowed within 200 metres of the polling booth, it is only the Congress’ ‘hand’ that is present inside the polling booth, TN CPI leader R Mutharasan said while campaigning for the INDIA bloc’s Puducherry candidate V Vaithilingam. Right from 6 am, when the officials enter the polling booth, till the voting process concludes, the ‘hand’ symbol is present. It is not just the candidates, but every voter and official enters with the symbol. The Congress’ symbol is very powerful, he said, and urged people to vote for the party’s Vaithilingam.

To not be a brick in the wall?

Taking part in a campaign rally of AIADMK candidate Dr S Pasupathi in Vellore recently, former Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai charged that while minister Udhayanidhi goes everywhere with the brick of Madurai AIIMS, the DMK government has not done anything to establish medical colleges in the last three years. He further said, “Udhayanidhi believes that after MK Stalin, he will become the next chief of the DMK party. If Stalin finds himself in a situation requiring medical attention, our Vellore candidate could provide him expert assistance.” Did the leader mean Udhaya would go to ‘any extent’ to gain the party chief position?

(Contributed by Debjani Dutta, Praveena SA; compiled by Srijith R)