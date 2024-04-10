Transgender voters demand 1% reservation in education & jobs

CHENNAI: With only around 8,000 registered voters from the transgender community in the state, a majority of political parties often tend to overlook their demands, since they are not considered a significant vote bank in terms of numbers. From sensitising the public to ensuring reservation in jobs and education, transgender persons, one of the most vulnerable sections of the society, are forced to continue the fight for their rights.

Their primary demand this time is for 1% reservation in education and jobs. Members of the community believe this would go a long way in improving their livelihood. Though Tamil Nadu has transgender welfare policies in place, members of the community say they are not enough.

“TN government, in the recent budget, announced it would bear the higher education expenses of transgender students. But how will we reach higher education institutions without any reservation? Most of us have no family support. We face stigma and struggle to survive. Our plight will go on until we get reservation,” said Divya, a trans woman who has completed her graduation.

Jaya, general manager of Sahodharan, an organisation working for the LGBTQIA+ community, said that sensitisation about the community among the masses is the key for their inclusiveness in society.

“Justice Anand Venkatesh of the Madras HC, while hearing one of the cases pertaining to transgender persons, had stated that ignorance is no justification for normalising any form of discrimination. He also recommended sensitising parents, police personnel, doctors and other stakeholders of the society on the issues of the queer community. But nothing has been done by the state government so far,” said Jaya. I strongly believe that if people from our community are sent to the Rajya Sabha and encouraged by political parties to contest in elections, our social situation would improve, she added.

“Adoption rights should be given to transgender persons and exclusive clinics for us should be set up in every district government hospitals,” said Jyoti, another trans woman.