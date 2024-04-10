Trout hatchery at Avalanche will be ready in a month

NILGIRIS: Construction of trout hatchery and farm at Avalanche is set to get over in a month. The work of building hatchery unit, breeder pond, connecting bridge, check dam and drainage, arch cement concrete road etc has been completed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, which accounts for 95 % of the works. Only electrical works are pending and they will be completed within a month, sources in the fisheries department said.

Trout fish will survive only in places where the temperature is between 15 degrees and 20 degrees, that’s why Avalanche was selected as it is located 2036 metres above MSL. The renovation work was taken up a decade ago on the 100 year old building in the farm.

“After completing the work, we will start procuring tray and farm equipment which will take a few more months. We hope to start rearing trout fingerlings from October and it will continue till February next year. We plan to release them in dams. Currently, fisheries department in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir are taking care of these fish in the country and only we have been rearing it in south India,” said Jothilakshman Assistant Director of Fisheries, Nilgiris.

The department also plan to involve farmers in trout culture on a commercial level. “Unlike other fish like Catla and Rohu which can be reared in even small ponds, rearing trout is difficult as farmers need running water structures. The newly constructed farm has such facility,” Jothilakshman added.