Will file case against BJP over lotus symbol: Seeman

COIMBATORE : Naam Tamilar Katchu chief Seeman on Tuesday said he would file a case against the BJP for having the national flower lotus as its election symbol. Campaigning in Coimbatore, for M Kalamani Jaganathan (Coimbatore) and Dr. Suresh Kumar (Pollachi), he said“ “I didn’t file a case now because Modi will start crying and you will all feel pity and vote for him. If the EC can allow them to use the national flower as symbol, I would demand allot the national animal Tiger for our party.”

He continuned “BJP is a party born from riots. If there are no riots, there is no sleep for them. Vanathi Srinivasan won here because of Hindi speaking people. Will Annamalai share his opinion on voting rights given to Hindi speaking people here or about the Manipur riots? Will he give a single reason why we should vote for them?”

“Despite the Congress not sharing a drop of Cauvery water, Stalin continues to campaign for them. If Stalin had dropped the alliance after that, he would’ve been a great leader. If you people still vote for them, then you’re all fools,” he said.

Earlier in the day, speaking in Erode, he said “North Indians have come to work in the construction and agriculture sector in Tamil Nadu because locals left the sectors. If we come to power, we will survey the unemployed and provide them with skill training and employment. We will send the migrant workers back.”