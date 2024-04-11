At Rs 4,600cr, Tangedco’s power cost jumps 2-fold

CHENNAI: As the summer heat soars, the power purchase cost of the loss-making state power utility, Tangedco, for four months (February to May) has hit a record high of Rs 4,600 crore. This is almost twice as that of the Rs 2,400 crore spent for buying power during the same period last year.

In anticipation of the spike in demand, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has already signed power-purchase agreements with private players to procure about 4,500 MWs over three months (March-May). In addition to this, the state discom may also purchase from power exchanges whenever needed. The average cost of power in exchanges currently stands at Rs 10 per unit.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “Last year’s highest power consumption was 423 million units recorded on April 20, 2023. This year, it reached 441 MUs on April 5. We anticipate the consumption to increase in the coming days.” Another official added, “While the state’s daily need has been nearly 400 MUs since March this year, Tangedco has been able to generate only 90MUs per day, just about 20% of the demand.