Can you guarantee NEET exemption for TN, Stalin asks Modi

CHENNAI: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his frequent visits to Tamil Nadu only during the election season, Chief Minister MK Stalin accused Modi of resorting to such visits as a means of garnering support. With the hashtag ‘bathil sollunga Modi’ (Modi, give answers), Stalin posed 23 pertinent questions to Modi, demanding assurances on various issues including the exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET, conducting a caste census and removing reservation ceilings.

This is his second tweet with the hashtag, as earlier Stalin had posted a tweet after Modi raised concerns over Katchatheevu and levelled charges against DMK and Congress on April 1.

In his post, he reiterated his charges against the PM that he is visiting Tamil Nadu only during election seasons and added that since his earlier Gujarat model and Chowkidar roles have been exposed, he is forced to adopt a new strategy centred around a guarantee card for this election.

He posed 23 questions of various guarantees towards Modi, including whether OBC reservation will be strictly observed; Hindi and Sanskrit will never be imposed; bringing back education to the state’s list; Rs 400 wage for rural employment guarantee jobs; ensuring the autonomy of ED, CBI and IT; reforms in GST; and ensuring the freedom of expression, speech and press.

He also sought assurances on immediate fund allocation to Tamil Nadu from the NDRF fund, fund allocation for Chennai Metro, legislation to make Tamil one of the official languages of the state, declare Thirukkural as a national book and make Tamil a court language in the Madras High court.

Besides, he urged the prime minister to announce the withdrawal of CAA. Stalin added that failing to guarantee these demands would once again expose his warranty as a “Made in BJP” washing machine that applies saffron to corrupt persons.