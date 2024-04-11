Deadline missed, but underground drainage work in Tiruchy not an election issue: DMK

TIRUCHY: Even as the DMK goes around highlighting the projects taken up by the party-led council to canvass votes this general election, concerns emerge among a section of functionaries that the delay in completing underground drainage (UGD) works, which commenced about five years ago, would be raked up by rival parties to play spoilsport.

Senior party workers, however, dismissed them, blaming the AIADMK for much of the delay and reasoned that the latter would hence be silent on the issue.

Pointing out that UGD work commenced during the AIADMK regime in 2019, a senior DMK member said, “The DMK-led council took charge in 2022. We then found that of the total 858 km of the UGD network, contractors had not even completed work on 100 km. Now the situation is different, and we have completed about 95% of Phase III work. We also completed blacktopping several roads that were damaged during UGD work.

Therefore, the delay in UGD work would only affect the AIADMK as it did nothing to speed up work during its rule." Attempting to justify the delay in UGD work completion during the AIADMK regime, a party worker said, "We were not able to undertake much work during 2020 and 2021 due to the [Covid-19] pandemic.