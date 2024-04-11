DMK misused thousands of crores of central funds: Prime Minister

VELLORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the DMK strongly on the issue of corruption, alleging that the ruling party in the state was misusing “thousands of crores” of funds sent by the union government to Tamil Nadu.

Accusing the DMK of holding “copyrights” over corruption, he blamed the party for looting around `4600 crores through illegal sand mining over the past two years. “Just imagine how much they are looting all over Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Modi led a campaign rally at Vellore Fort Ground here Wednesday morning in support of NDA candidates contesting in six Lok Sabha constituencies - Vellore, Dharmapuri, Arakkonam, Arani, Tiruvannamalai and Krishnagiri - who were present at the meeting.

He added that DMK has failed to ensure the safety and future for Tamil Nadu’s children and attributed this to alleged increase in drug menace. “The DMK couldn’t protect the young children of Tamil Nadu. The reason is rampant drug trafficking near schools. Moreover, you are aware of which family is shielding these drug mafias in Tamil Nadu. NCB has arrested individuals connected to this family. People will deliver a strong message during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in response to all of this,” he said.

He reiterated BJP’s attack on Congress and DMK for relinquishing Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. Blaming the Congress and DMK for failing to pretend to be concerned about Tamil Nadu’s fishermen, he said it was the NDA government that secured the release of five fishermen who were serving life sentences in Sri Lanka.