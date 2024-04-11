Farmer contesting poll promises foreign trip for others

THOOTHUKUDI : One of the poll promises of a farmer-cum-civil engineer, who is contesting as an independent candidate in Thoothukudi on behalf of the Tamil Vivasayigal Sangam, is to take other farmers in the district abroad in a bid to expose them to advanced methods of farming and water management. Kannan, who is contesting on the tiller symbol, was seen distributing betel leaves with areca nuts while on his canvassing trail.

"I will take people from each taluk to the Parliament in New Delhi, if I am elected as the MP. I will also take farmers to foreign countries and show them the exemplary methods of farming and water management," he said.

A civil engineer, Kannan also cultivates maize and other short-term crops on 15 acres of land at Lakshmiammalpuram village, located 12 km from Kovilpatti. Extending crop insurance to all farmers, lifting the ban on compensation limited to five acres, and setting up a regulated market for agriculture products are some of the promises listed on Kannan's manifesto.

Additionally, Kannan said that he would demand the closure of Tasmac shops, and develop a cluster to provide jobs to the educated youths, and protect the Thamirabarani from pollution. Kannan told TNIE that he is contesting only to generate awareness among the public about politicians disregarding maintenance of water bodies, farmers, and roads.

Talking about the ravaging rains that wrecked the district in December 2023, Kannan said that proper management of water bodies, rivers, and canals could have prevented the humongous damage. He also blamed the state government for the extensive damage resulting from unkempt waterbodies, which could have stored sufficient water.