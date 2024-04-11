Final phase of construction work begins on new Pamban railway bridge

RAMANATHAPURAM: The final phase of construction works on the new Pamban railway bridge have started, without affecting the movement of fishing boats ahead of the annual fishing ban. The centre portion of the old Pamban railway bridge will remain closed till June.

Considering the condition of the old bridge, works on the new railway bridge started in 2019. The bridge, which is being constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), was expected to be completed by March 2023. However, this was delayed due to various issues. The lift span girder for the navigation span was fabricated and assembled on site, while the fabrication of lifting towers is nearing completion.

Railway officials said that based on the current rate of progress, physical works are expected to be completed by July. Works on the central lift portion have commenced, and the old bridge’s centre portion would be closed till June.

Usually, the lift span of the old bridge would be opened to allow fishing boats to move from the southern Pamban sea to the northern side.

Considering the ongoing works, the fisheries department raised awareness among the fishermen and urged them to take their boats to the other side of the Pamban bridge, if needed, on April 5.

Considering the fishermen’s wellbeing, the works are being carried out during the annual fishing ban season, set to commence from April 15. Thus the closure of the lift span opening would not affect the local fishers. However, small boats can cross over.