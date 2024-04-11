In first direct attack on PM, EPS says Modi’s visits won’t benefit TN

CHENNAI: In his first public criticism of Narendra Modi, after the AIADMK severed ties with BJP, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu will not get any benefit from the frequent visits of the prime minister and road shows.

Speaking in a public meeting at Pollachi, canvassing for A Karthikeyan, the AIADMK general secretary said “It will be of use if they come here after implementing a scheme/project that benefit people. But the PM is flying to the state and conducting road shows. That’s all. Will people vote for him for this? The people of Tamil Nadu know what is right and wrong.”

Palaniswami added, “When the BJP government in Karnataka said it would construct the Mekedatu dam the prime minister did not say that the state should not violate Supreme Court’s order. The central government did not bother about the issues faced by people of Tamil Nadu. Currently, Congress is ruling Karnataka and deputy CM DK Shivakumar has announced that the state will construct Mekedatu dam. Even now, neither the PM nor water resources minister have spoken on the issue.”

Targeting BJP state president K Annamalai, he said state BJP leaders refuse to raise their voice against the construction of Mekedatu dam despite knowing that the project will affect drinking water needs of 20 districts in TN and farmers. “If Karnataka goes ahead with their plan, the Delta region will be become arid. But TN BJP leaders are making false promise of implementing Anamalaiyaru Nallaru water project,” he added.

Palaniswami added that Stalin would loot the country after coming to power with the help of alliance parties. “Stalin is repeatedly speaking about the INDIA alliance. But none of the alliance party leaders are talking about him because they are aware that Stalin has lost people’s support.”

He also said the DMK government has done nothing to solve the problems of industries in the region.