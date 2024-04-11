India will become violence-prone if BJP wins: MK Stalin

THENI : The BJP’s ‘one nation, one election’ will bring the country under dictatorship, and if the saffron party comes to power again, India will be a violence-prone country, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday.

Campaigning for DMK’s Theni Lok Sabha candidate Thanga Tamilselvan and DMK-CPM’s Dindigul candidate R Sachidanandam in Lakshmipuram, the chief minister listed out the INDIA bloc’s poll promises, and said that it protects and endures the rights of the states.

“If the INDIA bloc comes to power at the centre, it will strengthen the Mulla Periyar Dam and the baby dam. We will also open industries to convert banana and ‘paneer’ grapes as value-added products. Similarly, a new bypass road will be constructed between Usilampatti and Theni, via Andipatti, and a check dam will be built in the middle of the Kottakudi River. A new railway route will be laid between Dindigul and Sabarimala, and a train service will be inaugurated between Dindigul and Chennai,” Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu government is spending on Phase II of Chennai Metro to keep the project alive, lest it faces the same fate as AIIMS Madurai. As a result, the state is facing a financial crisis, he said.

“The upcoming Lok Sabha election results will teach lessons to the BJP for neglecting the state,” the chief minister added.

Earlier, Stalin, along with Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy and Thanga Tamilselvan campaigned at an ulavarsanthai in the morning. He interacted with vegetable vendors and inquired whether the DMK's welfare schemes are reaching the people, including the `1,000 monthly assistance to women. The chief minister also took selfies with the vendors and other people.