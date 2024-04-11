Man tries to kill self as cops refuse to return his bike

KRISHNAGIRI: A 33-year-old man attempted to immolate himself at Anchetti police station, after police allegedly refused to give his seized two-wheeler due to improper documents on Wednesday evening.

The injured, N Rudra Madaiyya (33) of Devandoddi near Anchetti, was allegedly involved in gambling near Veerabadra Samy Temple at Devandoddi on Sunday.

Anchetti police arrested four persons, including Rudra Madaiyya, and seized two two-wheelers and Rs 1,420 in cash. The arrested were released on bail the same day. On Wednesday afternoon, Madaiyya went to Anchetti police and said he paid a fine at Denkanikottai court and demanded to release his vehicle, but police refused due to lack of proof.

Frustrated, he set himself on fire. He was referred to Denkanikottai government hospital and to a private hospital at Hosur. Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai said, “Six gambling cases were registered against Rudra Madaiyya in the past one-and-a-half years. He did not provide necessary documents to release the vehicle and the matter was informed to him.

But on Wednesday evening, he entered the station without any liquid material in his hand. He could have already poured it on his body before entering the police station and upon arriving he set fire on himself. Police took him to nearby Anchetti Upgraded Primary Health Centre,” he said. Thangadurai also refuted the allegation that Anchetti inspector of police took bribes to permit liquor sale.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact State helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.)