No Vanniyar will harm a Dalit: Villupuram PMK candidate Murali Sankar lists out poll promises

Thirty-four-year-old Sankar is one of the youngest candidates to compete in the upcoming elections. Sankar hails from Dharmapuri district and has been PMK's State Student Secretary for the last six and half years, reinforcing his familiarity among the cadres across the state.

He is also a football player and coach, owning a private turf in Chennai. Earlier, he has contested in the 2021 and 2016 assembly elections from Vanthavasi and Harur constituencies respectively.

“I am honoured to have gotten a ticket to compete in Villupuram as it is the home of my ideals Dr Aiya (PMK Chief Dr S Ramadoss) and Dr Annan (PMK Youth Wing Secretary Dr S Anbumani) and that they will be casting their votes for me this election,” he said.

Sankar is contesting the elections from a ticket reserved for the SC/ST.

However, the PMK leader believes to have a strong bond with the pro-Vanniyar party in the locality.

If elected, Sankar said he would like to bring in new industrial corridors in Villupuram, and Tindivanam areas to improve employment opportunities.