PM visiting state like a lovable bird: K Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Tamil Nadu like a lovable bird to be with us, BJP state president K Annamalai said on Wednesday.

Speaking at PM Modi’s public meeting at Mettupalayam, he said, “Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin doesn’t like the Prime Minister coming to Tamil Nadu and says he visits the state like the migratory bird of Vedanthangal. The PM is visiting Tamil Nadu like a lovable bird and be with us. He is not hiding like a bandicoot in a rat hole in Gopalapuram. He is not here to work for the interest of one son, one son-in-law, or one family. He is working for the interest of the 142 crore Indians, and considers every Indian as his family.

His Tamil Nadu visit is inevitable.” Saying that the performance of Chief Minister MK Stalin is diminishing, Annamalai said, “The gold medal for worst-performing government in the history of Tamil Nadu must go to the DMK government. India has not seen such a pathetic government in the last 70 years.”

Turning his attack on DMK candidates, Annamalai said, “Fathers are ministers and sons are candidates. MK Stalin’s son is campaigning for them. It is a shame that Stalin is schooling us on democracy. DMK MP A Raja said after 2024 elections Prime Minister Modi would run away from India after the election.”

“In the coming seven days we will teach him a lesson. Raja was put behind bars in Tihar in February 2011 for the 2G scam. A week later, DMK MP Kanimozhi was also sent to jail. They were jailed for corruption. The very same party that was their ally put them both behind bars. It is a shame that the DMK is schooling us on honesty. If there is one MP who is the worst of all the 543 MPs, it is none other than A Raja,” he added.