Salem BJP chief booked for objecting to raid by election officials

SALEM: The city police have registered a case against BJP Salem district president Suresh Babu for protesting against a raid by election officials on Tuesday.

Suramangalam police registered a case against Suresh Babu and a few party cadres for preventing government employees from performing their duty.

Speaking to TNIE, K Nilavazhagan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said, “A case has been registered under four sections against Suresh Babu and others in connection with this incident. Details will be given later.”

Acting on a tip-off I-T officials raided the residence of B Suresh Babu in Sastha Nagar in Suramangalam on Tuesday evening. After searching for an hour, the officials left, finding nothing violating the norms, said sources.

Later, a Salem city police team who had come to protect the officials wanted to search the house. The functionaries and cadres of the BJP and PMK who had already gathered there objected to this.

Salem West MLA R Arul, who belongs to the PMK, was also there. The party cadres quarrelled with police, and the lawyers of the BJP asked the police to produce a search warrant. However, a team of election flying squads led by Salem West Tahsildar P Matheswaran and the police raided Suresh Babu’s house. Nothing was seized then too, added sources.

Suresh Babu is also the party’s Salem urban unit chief. Meanwhile, the election flying squad checked legislator Arul’s car for a check. Officials stopped his car near Kondappanaickenpatti and conducted a search. However, no items were seized during the check and the car was allowed to go.