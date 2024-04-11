'Threatened to kill me': Nilgiris govt official alleges RO of showing favouritism towards DMK LS candidate A Raja

Saying that, as an Assistant Expenditure Observer, my rights are under dire stake to ensure a free and fair election and I am encountering all sorts of troubles through the Returning Officer / Collector of The Nilgiris for not supporting to her favouritism towards that party candidate, he requesting the Election Commission to interfere into the matter urgently and ensure the free and fair election in the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency.

As per the election expenditure report of A Raja, there was a difference of Rs 41,00,649 between the candidate’s expenditure register, which showed Rs 13,44,012 and SOR which showed Rs 54,44,661 till the date of inspection on April 8.

The report also says the candidate is disagreeing with the SOR-mentioned expenditure, objecting to cost of flags, pamphlets; and mike sets are exorbitant and requested that they have to be derived judiciously.

It should be noted that the maximum expenditure limit set by the ECI for each Lok Sabha candidate is Rs 95 lakhs.

Responding to the allegation, Returning Officer M Aruna, who is also the collector of Nilgiris district said, “I did not ask him to reduce the expenditure of DMK candidate A Raja as the expenditure work was monitored by the six Assistant Expenditure Officers (AEO’s) and they are working in different locations. Based on the instructions of observers, I have checked the expenditure documents of the candidates. Not only DMK and I have checked AIADMK and BJP candidates.”