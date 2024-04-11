'Threatened to kill me': Nilgiris govt official alleges RO of showing favouritism towards DMK LS candidate A Raja

NILGRIS: An Assistant Expenditure Observer in Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency has alleged that the Returning Officer is showing favoritism towards DMK candidate A Raja and requested the Election Commission’s interference to ensure the conduct of a free and fair election.
In a letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, Assistant Expenditure Observer for the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency P Saravanan said, “The expenditure booked in the shadow observation register of our team is differing much more lakhs to the book of accounts of the candidate A Raja (DMK). To downward the booked expenditure, the Returning Officer is repeatedly harassing me and personally looking into every expenditure of that particular candidate speaking as the mouth of that candidate and trying to utilize her position and to control the accounting procedure in favour of A Raja (DMK candidate).”
Every day from the date of the first inspection, i.e., from April 8, she is compelling me to find ways for the redrawal of the booked expenditure of that candidate, he alleged.
“In the higher order of misuse of her power, on April 9, all the records of that candidate were called up to her camp office and the shadow observer register (the heart and soul of the election expenditure watching) was forcefully received from me and photocopies and further she warned me to act under her control and not for the observer. Further, she intimated that I would be killed if any adverse things happened to that candidate because of the expenditure booking. And ordered me to find ways for that candidate’s favour to reduce the booked expenditure by setting aside all other prime duties entrusted to me,” Saravanan said in the letter.
Saying that, as an Assistant Expenditure Observer, my rights are under dire stake to ensure a free and fair election and I am encountering all sorts of troubles through the Returning Officer / Collector of The Nilgiris for not supporting to her favouritism towards that party candidate, he requesting the Election Commission to interfere into the matter urgently and ensure the free and fair election in the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency.
As per the election expenditure report of A Raja, there was a difference of Rs 41,00,649 between the candidate’s expenditure register, which showed Rs 13,44,012 and SOR which showed Rs 54,44,661 till the date of inspection on April 8.
The report also says the candidate is disagreeing with the SOR-mentioned expenditure, objecting to cost of flags, pamphlets; and mike sets are exorbitant and requested that they have to be derived judiciously.
It should be noted that the maximum expenditure limit set by the ECI for each Lok Sabha candidate is Rs 95 lakhs.
Responding to the allegation, Returning Officer M Aruna, who is also the collector of Nilgiris district said, “I did not ask him to reduce the expenditure of DMK candidate A Raja as the expenditure work was monitored by the six Assistant Expenditure Officers (AEO’s) and they are working in different locations. Based on the instructions of observers, I have checked the expenditure documents of the candidates. Not only DMK and I have checked AIADMK and BJP candidates.”