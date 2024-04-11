Water shortage: CCMC deploys tankers to enhance supply in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Water shortage has become the talk of the town as summer advances. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the matter for his political campaign here in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Now, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has started supplying drinking water in tankers to address shortages and irregular supply in certain areas.

Drinking water is being supplied through 10 CCMC tankers and 12 rented tankers in areas where there is a shortage. Steps will be taken to provide drinking water through trucks in urban areas where drinking water cannot be provided through pipelines regularly.

“To cater to the drinking water needs of the people of Coimbatore, drinking water is being supplied through various drinking water projects including Siruvani, Pillur and Aliyar. Currently, there is only 15.48 feet of water in Siruvani Dam. Due to this, only 3.80 crore litres of water is taken for drinking water purposes every day,” stated a press release by the CCMC.

“Also, breakages and leakages in drinking water pipes across the city are being repaired immediately. The drinking water collection and distribution works are being monitored round the clock by the civic body officials. People should use drinking water sparingly without wasting it,” the release further said.

Around 4 crore litres of drinking water is distributed daily under the Pillur 1 drinking water scheme. Along with this, water is drawn and distributed through 2,649 borewells set up in the corporation areas. Drinking water will be supplied in tankers to areas where there are issues in the pipelines and till they are fixed by the officials, said sources. The city has beenfacing water shortage as the summer advances.