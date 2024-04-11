While Dravidian parties favour ground connect, BJP counts on top brass

“I have been part of many elections in the past two decades. I have read books, magazines since my teenage years to know about party’s history and I use all the information in my speeches,” said 55-year-old Govindan, who weaved in such snippets in his announcements.

Whenever pink buses crossed the campaign vehicle, he declared, “Amma, akka, please vote for the alliance that implemented ticket-free travel scheme for women.”

Similarly, hundreds of AIADMK workers, led by former ministers and local leaders, canvassed energetically for their candidate, P Karuppaiah, in several areas, even though the candidate was not present with them.

“I am responsible for the 6,000 votes in my ward. We have been instructed to get more votes from booths that come under my ward than the previous election. We are working hard towards that target,” said Deiva Manikandan, an AIADMK leader in Ward 16.

In contrast, the BJP’s grassroots footprint appears to be subdued due to lack of organisational base and is overshadowed by its reliance on state and national figures despite the fact that the NDA candidate is from AMMK, its local ally.

A notable event was BJP national president JP Nadda’s roadshow in Tiruchy, where party workers struggled to attract people to the 2km thoroughfare. A visibly upset Nadda concluded the roadshow with a three-line speech in Hindi.

“This is the first roadshow Tiruchy has ever seen. That too by a national leader of a party. People, impressed by our roadshow, are ready to vote for our alliance,” said Gowtham Nagarajan, a BJP functionary.

Advocate T Banumathi, a political observer, said, “I do not think these cinematic roadshows by the BJP are for the people of Tamil Nadu. They want to make the people in the northern states believe that they have entered even into Tamil Nadu and hence the 400+ target is possible. That’s why the voice-over during the live telecast of the roadshow was in Hindi. However, the BJP is nowhere close to the DMK and AIADMK in terms of reaching out to the people on the ground.”