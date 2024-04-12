90 years on, Mettur dam to be desilted

CHENNAI: In a bid to make use of the low water level, the Water Resources Department has decided to kick start desilting works of the Mettur dam by the end of May. The reservoir has not been desilted since its construction in 1934.

As of Thursday, the water level in Mettur stands at 57 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. Official sources suggest that with funds from the state government, the department can hasten the process. However, approval from the Election Commission of India is pending due to the prevailing model code of conduct.

A WRD official stated, “The dam hasn’t desilted since its construction in 1934. However, requests from farmers and the public have prompted the state government to consider this seriously. Last year, Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (WAPCOS) collaborated with WRD to prepare a feasibility report, examining several dams including Mettur, Amaravathi, Pechiparai, and Vaigai for the desilting process.”

The report, submitted to the state government and forwarded to the financial department for fund approval, estimated the desilting cost of the Mettur reservoir at Rs 3,000 crore, with a target completion of 2030.

“Upon assessing multiple dams, WRD intends to prioritize Mettur Dam for desilting in the initial phase considering its storage level. After the state government approval, we will seek clearance from the ECI and initiate tendering processes,” another official explained.

It is estimated that upon the commencement of desilting, the reservoir could potentially store an additional 30 tmcft of water within the next six years.