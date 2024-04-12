BJP government snatched away education, financial rights of TN: Udhayanidhi Stalin

KANNIYAKUMARI: The BJP has snatched away the education, language and financial rights of Tamil Nadu, while the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK has supported the BJP’s anti-people stance, Youth Welfare Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Thursday.

Campaigning for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha candidate and incumbent MP Vijay Vasanth at Veppamoodu junction in Nagercoil, he said that Palaniswami not just disloyal to Sasikala, but had also betrayed the people by siding with and supporting the BJP’s anti-people legislations.

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi betrayed people by increasing the price of LPG cylinders, Chief Minister MK Stalin reduced the price of petrol by Rs 3 per litre after he took charge, and also brought in free travel for women in government buses,'' Udhayanidhi said.

He also listed out the DMK’s poll promises and claimed that the Canadian government had also praised the CM’s breakfast scheme for schools.

Holding a placard mentioning 29 paise, he said that the BJP-led union government is giving back just 29 paise for every 1 rupee paid as tax by the state. “While the union government gives Rs 3 to Uttar Pradesh and Rs 7 to Bihar for every rupee it gets as tax, it gives less funds to Tamil Nadu,” the DMK leader alleged.

Stating that Modi visited Kanniyakumari by helicopter during Cyclone Ockhi in 2017 but failed to visit the affected areas, Udhayanidhi slammed the centre for failing to provide flood relief funds to Chennai, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli.

As the BJP-led union government failed to alert fishers before the cyclone, many lost their lives at sea, he said.

Udhayanidhi also listed out the DMK government’s project, including the Rs 253 crore Thengapattanam Fishing Harbour project, drinking water scheme and roads for Nagercoil municipal corporation and other works in the district.



‘BJP won’t win even if Modi resides here until 2026’



Canvassing for Tirunelveli Congress candidate C Robert Bruce, Udhayanidhi urged voters to ensure Bruce’s win with a margin of 3 lakh votes.

He also assured that the Thamirabarani - Nambiyar - Karumeniyar river-linking project will be completed soon if the INDIA bloc is voted to power. “Rs 370 crore for the completion of this project has already been allocated by the state government. Smart classrooms in 300 government and aided schools will be established. A canal will be dug to bring Manimuthar Dam water to rainfed Nanguneri areas for farmers’ welfare. A Tirunelveli railway division will be created and the Nanguneri Special Economic Zone will be made operational. Further, a government college will be constructed in Moolaikaraipatti,” Udhayanidhi assured.

Rs 1,000 aid under the Mahalir Urimai Thogai will be extended to more eligible women, he added.

“The BJP will not win in Tamil Nadu even if Modi rents a house and stays here till 2026," he added.