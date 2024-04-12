Centre data say TN on top in many fronts: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said as per the data released by the union government, Tamil Nadu has outperformed other states in various indices. His remarks came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements during his election campaigns in Vellore and Coimbatore on Wednesday, claiming the state government had misused central funds.

Stalin refrained from directly pointing out to the prime minister’s accusations, but listed out the state’s achievements with supporting data of the union government. In a press statement, the chief minister cited data from the Niti Aayog’s export preparedness study where the state secured top rankings across various sectors, particularly leading the Export Preparedness Index-2022. Tamil Nadu’s contribution to India’s exports stood at 16.30%, ranking second only to Maharashtra in the National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT).

Stalin also pointed out the state’s accomplishments in healthcare sector, particularly in prenatal and antenatal care, as well as institutional deliveries.

Highlighting a stark contrast in industrial development between Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, he pointed out Tamil Nadu has 50 special economic zones compared to Gujarat’s 21.

He added the Dravidian model ideology is a role model for the country’s development.