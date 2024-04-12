Climate change: Palm juice production dips due to heat waves, low rainfall

THOOTHUKUDI: Owing to various factors, there has been a substantial reduction in the extraction of palmyra juice (locally known as pathaneer) in the district. While researchers of the tree species attribute the poor yield to the vagaries of climate change, palm tree climbers say that low rainfall during the last summer could have aggravated the situation.



According to sources, pathaneer sale remains a common sight along the roads across Tamil Nadu, particularly during the summers. As the season sets in, tappers hone the inflorescence of the palmyra trees and collect the pathaneer, which oozes out, into mud pots. The inner surface of the pots will be coated with lime to prevent fermenting of the raw sap.



It may be noted that pathaneer is a natural drink, which generates good remuneration for the palmyra tappers during the tapping season (March - August/September). The collected saps are also boiled and used by the women of the tappers' families to make palm jaggery, which is of high demand in the market.



Speaking to TNIE, Siluvai Anthony of Anthoniarpuram said, "The extraction of palm juice has been very low since the tapping season began in mid-March this year. A palmyra tree, which normally yields six or seven padis, is now generating only three padis resulting in very low yield this season," he said, adding that one padi equals 1.5 litre.



He further said that the size of the inflorescence that yields pathaneer looks small, maybe due to poor rainfall last summer season. "The spikes, which were formed during the previous summer, are now emerging out of the crest after 10 months. However, these did not attain proper growth due to low rainfall," he added.



Whereas, another climber opined that the spikes are yet to come out as they are unhealthy. "Generally, palm climbers require a good spell of rain for a good yield. With very low pathaneer extraction, the production of palm jaggeries also gets adversely affected," he said.