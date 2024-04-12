Eid wishes arrive with campaign agendas

PUDUCHERRY: Political leaders in Puducherry have extended warm greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr on Thursday. This year's greetings seemed to carry significant political undertones as the leaders seized the opportunity to espouse their respective agendas ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Puducherry BJP candidate A Namassivayam, while extending his wishes for prosperity and happiness to all Muslim brethren, emphasised the importance of living in religious harmony, echoing the teachings of Prophet Mohammed. Notably, Namassivayam also took the opportunity to laud the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing various proactive steps taken by the central government, such as increasing the number of devotees assisting Haj pilgrimage, restructuring Wakf Board and enacting laws like the ban on 'Triple Talaq'.

Meanwhile, DMK state convenor and Leader of Opposition R Siva emphasised the party's duty to protect the country's democracy and uphold secularism, as enshrined in the constitution. He urged the citizens to use the occasion of Ramzan as a pledge for the country's future success, emphasising the need to make informed decisions amidst the challenging state of the nation.

AIADMK state Secretary A Anbalagan urged the people of Puducherry to vote for AIADMK, positioning the party as a defender of minority rights and urging voters to overlook national parties like BJP and Congress, which he claimed are working against minority interests.