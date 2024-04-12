Flagpole dispute: DMK candidate among 3 booked for assaulting woman

CUDDALORE : Vadalur police on Thursday registered a case against a DMK councilor and his two brothers for allegedly assaulting a woman who had objected to installing a flagpole in front of her house in Vadalur.

On Thursday, State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare MRK Paneerselvam and Cuddalore Congress candidate MK Vishnuprasad were campaigning in Vadalur and Kurinjipadi. To welcome the duo, several supporters of the INDIA bloc put up party flags. Likewise, in Parvathipuram, Vadalur's fifteenth ward DMK councilor Raja Bhoobathy and his supporters were putting up flagpoles in the streets.

One Dhanalakshmi (43) from Gnanasabai Street objected to the installation of new flagpoles in front of her house, which led to an argument that ended in Bhoobathy and his brothers -- Paramasivan and Ravi -- allegedly attacking Dhanalakshmi and her son Vasudevan.

The victim sustained severe head injuries and lost consciousness. The suspects fled the scene as the neighbours arrived. Dhanalakshmi was rushed to the Government Hospital in Kurinjipadi, from where she was transferred to the Government Hospital in Cuddalore.

Meanwhile, a separate case has been registered against Dhanalakshmi and her son following a complaint from Paramasivan.