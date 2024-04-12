Kamal Haasan canvasses votes for Su Venkatesan in Madurai

MADURAI: Taking a dig at the BJP-led union government, actor-cum-politician Kamal Haasan said that neither did the centre expedite works on Madurai AIIMS, nor did it sanction the construction of the culturally-significant museum at Keeladi. Kamal, whose MNM party is in alliance with the DMK, was on a canvassing trail for Su Venkatesan in Madurai on Thursday.



Noting that AIIMS facilities are popping up in other states with the exception of Tamil Nadu, Kamal recalled the words of former chief minister CN Annadurai, which went as, 'Vadakke Valkirathu Therku Theikirathu', or (the north progresses as the south remains stagnant).



Kamal listed out the recent developments ushered in by the DMK, and said, "The DMK and Madurai have a long-standing relationship. It was former CM Kalaingar M Karunanidhi, who had upgraded the city into a corporation and brought about several development projects to Madurai. Walking on the same path, current CM MK Stalin has brought many beneficial schemes, including the Thozhi hostel and financial aid for women, among others. Additionally, 43% of women are employed across sectors in Tamil Nadu."



Likening the development of jallikattu in the state to that of basketball in the USA, Kamal hailed the construction of the brand-new jallikattu arena at Alanganallur as the first step towards catapulting the sport to a global platform. He also commended Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for working towards turning the state into the country's sports capital.



Further explaining his intention behind joining politics, Kamal said, "We require permission for even doing good for the society, and politics gives us that power." He referred to Venkatesan as one of the good people, who joined politics for people's welfare and asked the gathering to vote for him.