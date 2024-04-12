Keeping candidates & crowd happy comes at a cost

CHENNAI: Ground-level workers of political parties are struggling to meet the expectations of their candidates and the public during election campaigns. While candidates demand a huge enthusiastic crowd, rising temperature and hectic schedule stand as hitches. Additionally, it all comes at a cost, which is often borne by the local functionaries.
On a scorching summer morning last week, around 150 people, largely women, had gathered near Sriperumbudur bus stand. They were assembled by the local functionaries of the a Dravidian major since a star campaigner from one of the parties was supposed to campaign at the spot around 10 am.
It was past 11.30 am when TNIE visited the spot. The women were already tired. One of them said they were brought with the assurance that they could disperse within an hour or two. “We are now informed that it will take another two hours for the leader to reach. There is no clarity about lunch. We have not even been offered water,” she lamented.
While the women were reluctant to share details on whether they were paid, local party functionaries acknowledged that the prevalent rate was Rs 200 each for such gatherings. “However, we end up emptying our pockets if the schedule gets extended as the participants will demand more,” one of the functionaries said. A functionary from Pallavaram assembly segment echoed similar concerns, citing the example of how he had to shell out a few thousands more once due to such delays.
Two days later, when the candidate of another Dravidian major visited a place near Alandur around 6.30 am, he was disappointed to see a small gathering. A heated exchange ensued between him and an elderly branch-level partyman and another senior leader had to intervene to pacify both.
While star campaigners carry out their campaigns through the day, candidates of major parties prefer to start their campaigns early and finish it by 9 or 10 am to escape the heat. One of the ward-level functionaries of a party in Alandur told TNIE that the crowd being mobilised is from weaker economic sections. As the majority of women work as domestic help, it is difficult to get them in morning hours even if they offer food besides cash, he revealed.
One of the local body representatives of Tambaram corporation complained that representatives are often pushing some of the expenditures to the local functionaries.
A few functionaries TNIE spoke to said as candidates of major parties expect a sizable and enthusiastic crowd they have to mobilise people below 50 years. Additionally, to create an electrifying ambience, they have to organise drums and other instruments. “We rely on youth engaged in odd jobs or are unemployed. They demand Rs 400-500 and these extra expenses become our responsibility,” said a functionary. They also have to be cautious while distributing food or cash as the opposition parties may film this to use against the party.
A close associate of a candidate of one of the Dravidian majors said if ward-level functionaries had a cordial relationship with people of the area, mobilising crowds would never be a problem. “Their inability to maintain a good relationship within the public gets exposed when they fail to mobilise a crowd,” he added.