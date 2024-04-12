Man kills elderly, two children in Paramakudi, kill self later

RAMANATHAPURAM: An elderly woman and her two grandchildren were allegedly set ablaze by a 53-year-old man, who later died by suicide, near Paramakudi on Thursday. According to sources, the woman, Kuruvammal (60), and one of the children, Divya Dharshini (12), succumbed to the injuries, while the other, Guru (15), who also sustained severe burns, is undergoing treatment at a hospital here.



The accused has been identified as Arumugasamy of Urakudi, who was allegedly involved in a relationship with Kuruvammal's daughter Vanitha, who had got separated from her spouse.



Police sources said Vanitha and her children had been staying with Kuruvammal in a village near Paramakudi. The incident took place after Arumugasamy recently approached Kuruvammal, while Vanitha was away for work, seeking to marry off her daughter to him. However, Kuruvammal refused and an argument broke out between them. Subsequently, Arumugasamy left the venue.



Later on Thursday, while Kuruvammal and the children were in a farm near their house, the accused poured diesel on all three of them and set them on fire. Though locals rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the fire, Kuruvammal died on the spot and Divya, who was taken to the Paramakudi General Hospital, was declared brought dead, sources said. Meanwhile, Guru was admitted to the intensive care unit and later referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.



Though the Paramakudi police had registered a case and were attempting to nab Arumugasamy, he was found to have killed himself later the day. His body was recovered and sent for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

