Political rivals unite to garner support for Puducherry BJP candidate

PUDUCHERRY: In an interesting turn of events, political opponents from assembly constituencies Ouzhavarkarai, Thirubuvanai (SC) and Nellithope have set aside their differences to rally behind BJP candidate A Namassivayam, a move that has bolstered NDA's momentum in the region.

In Ouzhavarkarai, independent MLA T Sivashankar and former Minister N G Paneerselvam (AINRC) were seen rallying alongside Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Namassivayam, signalling a unified front. Sivashankar after securing victory in the previous assembly elections has extended his support to the BJP following the formation of AINRC-BJP government. In the said elections, Paneerselvam lost to Sivasankar.

Similarly, in Thirubuvanai (SC), P Angalan, an independent MLA and former Minister, has aligned himself with the BJP after defeating an AINRC candidate B Gobika in the previous elections, with the latter having extended their support to the national party as well.

In Nellithope, political rivals BJP MLA J Vivilian Richards and former AIADMK MLA Om Sakthi Segar have reconciled their differences to support Namassivayam.

In Yanam, though independent MLA Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok and former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao are supporting Namassivayam, they however refrained from campaigning together. Their longstanding feud, stemming from the previous assembly election where Ashok defeated Chief Minister Rangasamy who had contested with Rao's support, still remains unresolved. Despite this, both leaders separately campaigned with Rangasamy and Namassivayam, underscoring their support for the BJP candidate.

After a day of campaigning together, the politicians went back to their respective constituencies to canvass votes for Namassivayam.