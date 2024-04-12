Poll vault

OPS & OPS intensify campaign against OPS

The spotlight was on Ramanathapuram when five candidates with similar names as former chief minister O Panneerselvam filed nominations. With the polling date nearing, all parties have intensified their campaign work. Notably, two Independent candidates, OPS’ namesakes from Thirumangalam and Usilampatti, having bucket and sugarcane farmer symbols respectively, were seen actively campaigning in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

Birds of a feather fly separately

Despite being part of the same alliance, when TTV Dhinakaran came to campaign for O Panneerselvam near Mudukalathur in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday, the duo was in separate vehicles next to each other. While TTV spoke from one vehicle, OPS stood on the other vehicle displaying his ‘jackfruit’ symbol.

ED raids ‘good’, says Namitha

When BJP supporter and actor Namitha was campaigning for the BJP’s Nilgiris candidate L Murugan, a reporter asked her about the BJP’s strength and the problems created by the ED through raids. In reply, she termed the raids as ‘good’, adding that let everything come out in the open after the raids. Asked about the BJP’s prospects in the state, she said TN BJP chief K Annamalai is working hard and many are aware of the same. People of the state will vote for those who shed blood, sweat and tears, Namitha stated.

(Contributed by MS Thanaraj and MP Saravanan; compiled by Srijith R)