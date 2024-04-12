Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi govt actually is 'Adani govt'

COIMBATORE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged the Narendra Modi government actually is "Adani government" and expressed confidence the BJP regime at the Centre will be dislodged with INDIA bloc's win in the LS polls.
Addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu together with Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin in this western city, Gandhi claimed "Narendra Modi and Adani policies have created two Indias. One India of billionaires and the other India of poor people."
The bonhomie between the Congress and ruling DMK was evident as Stalin welcomed Gandhi as "dear brother," to give a new dawn for a new India. The former chief of the grand old party addressed the Dravidian party chief as elder brother and said he never addresses any other politician as his brother.
Stalin described the Congress party's manifesto as the 'election hero' and praised Gandhi saying through his yatras, he learnt of people's problems and came up with his party's manifesto.
Congress manifesto reflects social justice championed by DMK, he said.
Gandhi said "storm is set to arrive, Narendra Modi is going to be dislodged from power."
Modi government actually is "Adani government, it should be called Adani govt and not Narendra Modi government," he alleged.
Be it airport, highway, any infra project; somehow the Government of India "just gives it" to Adani, he claimed.
He alleged Adani "wanted Mumbai airport" and "owners of airport got CBI enquiry" and a few weeks later they handed over the airport to Adani and the Central agency's enquiry disappeared.
"Anything he wants he just gets. "
After he raised the Adani issue in Parliament, his Lok Sabha membership was taken away by the government and he was thrown out of his house in Delhi.
Nothing has been done for the poor people of India.
If voted to power, the INDIA bloc government is determined to take "revolutionary and historic action" never seen before in any country corresponding to the size of India, he said and outlined the features of Congress manifesto which includes women empowerment and job creation.
Asserting that the election is an ideological battle and "no longer a normal election," he said the rights of all the people of the country, their histories, languages and their way of life is protected by the Constitution.
"The Constitution is not an ordinary book, it is the soul, it is the voice of India's people. That soul and that voice is being attacked by the Prime Minister and by the RSS," he said.