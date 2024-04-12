Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi govt actually is 'Adani govt'

COIMBATORE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged the Narendra Modi government actually is "Adani government" and expressed confidence the BJP regime at the Centre will be dislodged with INDIA bloc's win in the LS polls.

Addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu together with Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin in this western city, Gandhi claimed "Narendra Modi and Adani policies have created two Indias. One India of billionaires and the other India of poor people."

The bonhomie between the Congress and ruling DMK was evident as Stalin welcomed Gandhi as "dear brother," to give a new dawn for a new India. The former chief of the grand old party addressed the Dravidian party chief as elder brother and said he never addresses any other politician as his brother.

Stalin described the Congress party's manifesto as the 'election hero' and praised Gandhi saying through his yatras, he learnt of people's problems and came up with his party's manifesto.

Congress manifesto reflects social justice championed by DMK, he said.

Gandhi said "storm is set to arrive, Narendra Modi is going to be dislodged from power."

Modi government actually is "Adani government, it should be called Adani govt and not Narendra Modi government," he alleged.

Be it airport, highway, any infra project; somehow the Government of India "just gives it" to Adani, he claimed.

He alleged Adani "wanted Mumbai airport" and "owners of airport got CBI enquiry" and a few weeks later they handed over the airport to Adani and the Central agency's enquiry disappeared.

"Anything he wants he just gets. "