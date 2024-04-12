Rs 1,000 aid for women returns to Tasmac by evening: GK Vasan

THOOTHUKUDI : The monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 given to women reaches Tasmac by evening on the same day, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan said, insinuating that the beneficiary's family members use the money to purchase alcohol.

Campaigning for BJP-TMC candidate SDR Vijayaseelan in Vilathikulam and Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi on Thursday, he rode a bicycle along with the candidates, soliciting votes from people.

Speaking in Vilathikulam, Vasan said that the DMK has been seeing the BJP as its enemy and not as an Opposition party. “They cannot even meet an union minister to get projects required for the people as they take pride in opposing the BJP,” he said.

While the NDA had declared Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate, the INDIA bloc has been unable to declare a name yet due to their inability, Vasan said, adding, “The alliance that has no prime ministerial face is literally headless, and only has a tail. The right day to cut off this tail is April 19.”

The liquor shops in the state, operated by the state-run Tasmac, and the availability of drugs in the state have been keeping everyone on their toes. However, the DMK government remains in deep slumber, he said and termed this as the right time to vote out the DMK.



'INDIA bloc has nobody to take on Modi'



In Kovilpatti, Vasan lauded Modi’s governing ability and claimed that the INDIA bloc has no leader to compete with the prime minister. “Modi has extensively poured his love towards the Tamil language, the culture and traditions of Tamil Nadu, has given special attention to Tamils and popularized the language globally. Do not be cheated by voting for the DMK, which has not even fulfilled its poll promises,” the TMC chief said.

“The DMK takes on the union government only to cement their vote bank, which does not augur well with the state’s development. Tamil Nadu tops the charts when it comes to the liquor trade and drug supply. There is also a lack of transparency,” Vasan alleged.