Silk farmers worried as cocoon prices stagnate

DHARMAPURI: Sericulturists in Dharmapuri are upset with the stagnant price of silk cocoons. They warned that if this situation continues few people will continue in the production and trade of silk cocoons, thus impacting the production of silk.

Usually sericulture farmers look forward to the summer, as the dry season coupled with the lack of moisture in the air improves the quality of silk cocoons produced. When these cocoons are used in making silk threads there is very little chance of breaking and higher quality thread can be produced.

However, this year farmers are worried about the stagnant prices. Farmers said the situation is concerning as labour cost, mulberry plantation cost and transportation cost have gone up, while prices remain the same. If this situation is left unchecked development of sericulture may be impacted, they said.

MG Manivannan, a member of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Silk Producer Association, said, “Over the past month, the prices of the silk cocoon have reached the highest level of Rs 526 per kilogram and minimum was at Rs 230 per kg. This price is extremely unsatisfactory. After the Covid pandemic, the prices of all commodities and raw materials had doubled, yet the prices of cocoons on an average have only increased by only Rs 1,20per kg. But the expenditure or investment by farmers is more. Even though the prices of silk cocoons have improved, it is not very profitable. Silk farmers spend over Rs 35,000 per acre for mulberry fields, water, transport and even skilled labour.”

Another sericulturist, R Senthil from Dharmapuri, said, “The price of silk cocoons is determined by the global silk prices, which is over Rs 3,500 per kg. This situation has remained unchanged for the past four years. The prices of cocoons have also stagnated. The sericulture trade itself could be affected if this situation persists wherein farmers cannot make much profit.”

Officials in the silk cocoon market in Dharmapuri said, “The prices have been steady for a few months and there is no problem in the supply-demand chain also. Every day we have one tonne of cocoons. We have over 60 farmers making regular trade. Regarding silk prices, we cannot comment.”