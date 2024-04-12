VCK takes the digital route for Lok Sabha campaigns

CUDDALORE/VILLUPURAM: In a bid to bolster its effort to reach the voters in Chidambram and Villupuram effectively, the VCK has stepped into its digital era of campaigning by utilising QR codes. Voters can now access the candidate information by scanning the QR codes displayed across the regions.

Earlier, political campaigns were limited to physical platforms like Thinnai (raised platforms in front of houses) and Therumunai (street junctions), which later progressed to vehicle-based campaigns and now it has transformed into social media platforms, which plays a crucial role in reaching the voters in this digitalised era.

Over the past few days, the VCK placed posters with QR codes. People can scan the QR codes and get information about the candidates- Thol Thirumavalavan and D Ravikumar, standing for Chidambram and Villupuram respectively. An active VCK member told TNIE, “Our team, led by the party's Deputy General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna found this unique approach to reach voters digitally, ensuring widespread coverage.”

"Within days, the videos garnered over 10,000 views. We anticipate reaching thousands more in the coming days and plan to air advertisements during the final days of campaigning," added another team member.