Voting for AIADMK alliance will pave way for EPS-led government in 2026: Premalatha

TIRUNELVELI : On a canvassing trial for Tirunelveli AIADMK candidate M Jansirani in Thachanallur on Thursday, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth assured that efforts will be taken to clean Thamirabarani River and construct check dams across the waterbody, if Jansirani is elected to power in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. She further promised to complete the construction of the Kulavanigarpuram railway bridge and expedite the implementation of all projects under the Smart City scheme in Tirunelveli corporation.



Addressing the public, Premalatha said, "Considering the increasing traffic issues in the city, measures will be taken to build bypass roads wherever required. New industries will be brought to Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai regions to create employment opportunities. Also, we will increase the number of days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme from 100 to 150 days." She further demanded the state government to provide Rs 1,000 financial assistance to all women in Tamil Nadu.



Accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of calling upon voters to save India, without doing enough for the people of Tamil Nadu, Premalatha said, "The AIADMK and DMDK alliance has been appreciated by the cadres of both parties. After Vijayakanth's demise, I was hesitant to go anywhere. However, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami convinced me otherwise and I am now campaigning for all the40 candidates of the alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Voting for the AIADMK alliance in this election will pave way for an EPS-led government to come in power in 2026."

