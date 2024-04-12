Widening of Vilankurichi road in Coimbatore to start after election

COIMBATORE: A project to straighten the curve (S-bend) on the Thanneerpandal Road-Vilankurichi Road junction and construct a roundabout is delayed, leading to traffic problems. The delay is attributed to the failure on the part of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to hasten land acquisition.

It was in November 2022, the CCMC took a decision to straighten the curve. The DPR was prepared in February 2023 and a proposal was sent to the government in April seeking funds. Though approval was given, the CCMC didn’t promptly conduct meeting with the land owners to acquire land needed to straighten the road. As a result, the project is hanging fire and traffic woes are increasing.

The Vilankurichi-Thaneerpandal junction in Ward 24 of the East Zone is one of the vital junctions as it links four roads including the Codissia Road, Tidel Park Road (Vilankurichi Road), Gandhima Nagar Road and Thaneerpandal Road. Around 10 buildings, including houses and shops, are located at the S-bend.

Based on requests from people and activists, the CCMC decided to demolish the buildings and establish a small roundabout by widening the roads. Officials held talks with land and building owners to acquire land. Sources said 12 individuals own 34 cents of land at the S-bend.

A trust functioning on 9 cents of land has refused to give their land free of cost. The owners demanded Rs 4,500 per square feet for the land and Rs 500 for the building. But government said the rate was high and revised them to Rs 3,500 for the land. The finance department told CCMC to re-negotiate with the owners and reduce the compensation amount. Meanwhile, the delay has affected the motorists and traffic movement at the junction.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the Town Planning Section of the CCMC said officials held talks with the land and building owners and finalised the rates for Land Acquisition (LA). “After a meeting between the land owners and the CCMC, we fixed Rs 3,500 per sq ft for both land and buildings after revision. A total of Rs 6 crore would be needed for LA and junction improvement works such as building a roundabout. We have sent a proposal to the government requesting funds. Once we receive the funds from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), we will settle the amount to the land owners, raze the buildings and start the roundabout works soon after the elections are over,” added the official.