Adi Dravidar community from Mothakkal in Thiruvannamalai to boycott Lok Sabha elections

THIRUVANNAMALAI: More than 500 eligible voters belonging to the Adi Dravidar community in Mothakkal village, Thandrampet Taluk, have decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, owing to their discontent stemming from yet-to-be addressed long-standing grievances, including the lack of access to basic facilities and the discrimination they face as a marginalised community. They have reportedly resorted to boycotting the elections to draw the attention of authorities to their plight.

Black flags can be witnessed in front of most of the 200 households in the area, while a prominent banner near the village entrance displays their collective dissent. The villagers have also submitted a petition to the district collector, outlining their demands and grievances.

Central to their protest is the lack of a common graveyard for the Adi Dravidar community. They alleged that several caste Hindus and the president of the Panchayat had discriminated against them, denying them access to roads leading to the burial ground.

"For years, we have been forced to use a separate path to access the burial ground, and the caste Hindus in our village refuse to let us through, instilling fear in us," said a villager.

Citing their overcrowded living conditions, the community sought land for constructing houses. They said that the panchayat has failed to construct a public toilet, despite making the promise a decade ago. "Most houses in our community lack individual toilets, making the communal facility essential. However, the panchayat president has neglected this issue," said another villager.

Further, they highlighted the stark disparity in infrastructure, with their community lacking access to proper roads and basic facilities, including street lights. Despite repeated appeals to local authorities, including the Panchayat president and MLA, they claimed their concerns have been met with indifference.