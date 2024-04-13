AIADMK claims DMK misusing state machinery to promote it's alliance candidates

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has approached the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo seeking action against Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee KS Masthan claiming the government is misusing the state resources to promote DMK alliance candidates.

AIADMK’s advocate’s wing joint secretary E Balamurugan submitted a petition in this regard with the CEO on Friday. He alleged on behalf of the department of Minority Welfare and Foreign Affairs, a letter about the government welfare schemes was circulated to the voters of Arani and Villupuram parliamentary constituencies on April 6 and 10. The letter allegedly bore the government stamp, Balamurugan said.

He highlighted the activities of the Ministry of Minorities Welfare that sent the letters and pamphlets, printed and circulated using government funds, to the women voters of 60 village panchayat areas of Gingee assembly segment of Arani parliamentary constituency, 55 village panchayats of Melmalayanur union, Gingee and Ananthapuram municipalities are in violation of the poll code.

The opposition party also demanded that the expenses incurred in circulating such materials to voters be added as expenditure of the respective DMK candidates of the constituencies.