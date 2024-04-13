Amit Shah exhorts TN voters to strengthen Modi’s hand

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu has failed to attain the expected level of growth over the past years due to the corruption by DMK and AIADMK parties, alleged Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Addressing a gathering of voters amid a roadshow here, the minister said, “The people of Tamil Nadu should strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been aiming for the country’s growth and security, in achieving the objective.”

During the roadshow, the minister was extended an elaborate welcome by Madurai Aadheenam priest Sri La Sri Harihara Gnanasambanda Desika Paramachariya Swamigal. Security was also beefed up along the roadshow route by the city police.

Shah further said that the BJP cares about Tamil Nadu’s development and the progress of Tamil language. “I am sad that I am unable to converse in Tamil, but will definitely speak the language before the next polls,” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier the day, Madurai district secretary Maha Suseendran moved a petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking permission to conduct cultural events at five points during Amit Shah’s visit.

The counsel appearing for ECI said that the district election officer permitted three points and denied permission for two others. Recording the submission Justice B Pugalendhi closed the petition, sources said.