BJP cadres assault woman shopkeeper for slamming GST

TIRUPPUR: Anupparpalayam Police on Friday afternoon registered a case against five BJP cadres for allegedly assaulting a functionary of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) who questioned their claims about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) while campaigning the previous night.

BJP cadres were campaigning at Athupalayam in the city around 8 pm on Thursday. They stated that GST has been beneficial for the country and taxes were reduced for various items and criticised the Dravidian model as a failure, said sources.

Meanwhile, D Sangeetha (29), a DVK functionary, who runs a shop in the locality, objected to their statement. She claimed the GST for sanitary napkins was high. A few women supported her and this led to an argument between the women and the BJP cadres. Later, the women dispersed but around 9 pm, a group of BJP cadres allegedly attacked Sangeetha in her shop and hurled verbal abuses at her. With the support of neighbours, she managed to record the incident and shared the videos on social media.

On Friday, a FIR was registered at the Anupparpalayam police station against BJP functionary Chinnasamy and four others under IPC 294, 323 and TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.

The local leaders of DVK submitted the video evidence to identify other cadres who had threatened, harassed and used verbal slurs against Sangeetha at her shop.