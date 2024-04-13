BJP’s manifesto promises NIA, NCB offices in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE : BJP state president and Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat candidate K Annamalai on Friday released the party’s manifesto for the constituency. The 44-page manifesto, released by Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, lists 100 promises, including opening MP offices at all six assembly segments, and establishing branches of the NIA, NCB, IIM and the National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Coimbatore.

“Coimbatore Airport will be expanded to international standards. Metro rail project will be completed quickly. Anaimalai-Nallaru project, a long-standing demand of farmers, will be implemented. Water resources will be improved by restoring the Noyyal River and its tributary Kousika River. Under the powerTex scheme , subsidy will be provided for the installation of solar panels and the conversion of normal power looms to shuttleless looms. Four Navodaya Schools will be opened in Coimbatore,” Annamalai said.

Annamalai also assured that he will complete the promises within 500 days of getting elected.

Earlier in the day, he met with members of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Coimbatore. The event was presided over by B Sriramulu, President of ICCI, Coimbatore.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP candidate said “Only 273 MPs are enough to form a government, but we require 400 and above to bring reforms and development to the country. Beyond the political approach, we need to take a business approach.”